Are Diamonds A Good Investment: Some Downsides And Mistakes

News
Kaliningrad Amber Combine receives high state award
The staff of the Kaliningrad Amber Combine (part of the Rostec State Corporation) was awarded the badge of honor "For success in work" by the Decree of the Russian Federation President released on April 29, 2022.
Today
De Beers Forevermark upbeat about a sparkling Akshaya Tritiya
De Beers Forevermark is upbeat about the upcoming festive season. The brand is positive about strong sales volumes and owing to the quick economic recovery and the ongoing rise in consumer demand, says a press release from the company.
Today
India-UAE CEPA comes into force with first consignment of G&J from New Delhi to Dubai
The flagging off ceremony of India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was held on May 1, 2022 at Customs House/Cargo Complex, New Delhi International Airport.
Yesterday
The first meeting of the St. Petersburg Juniors Council
St. Petersburg Exchange held the first meeting of the "St. Petersburg Juniors" Council, which is the exchange's advisory body for developing proposals and recommendations on listing (delisting) securities in this segment. The participants...
Yesterday
Galileo begins gold, lithium exploration in Zim
Galileo Resources has commenced exploration at its gold and lithium projects in Southwest Zimbabwe. The company signed a contract with Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics to carry out a fixed-wing airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its Bulawayo gold...
Yesterday