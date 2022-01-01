Lab-grown ultra-uniform nanodiamonds now a reality

Rare ruby recovered in Tanzania goes on display ahead of auction in Dubai A rare rough ruby recovered in Tanzania has been put on display ahead of an auction in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, according to a report by AFP. The 8 400-carat stone dubbed Burj Alhamal is being exhibited as part of SJ Gold & Diamond's Callisto collection...

De Beers lifts Q1 rough diamond production to meet continued strong demand De Beers increased its first-quarter rough diamond production by 25% to 8.9 million carats compared to about 7.2 million carats, a year earlier, according to its parent company Anglo American.

Petra boosts Q3 revenue, output Petra Diamonds’ third-quarter revenue rose by 33% to $140.6 million compared to $106.0 million, a year earlier driven by strong prices achieved in the fourth tender in March 2022 with like-for-like prices up 37.6% compared to the preceding December...

African Mining Indaba to explore ESG The 2022 Investing in African Mining Indaba set for Cape Town, South Africa next month will explore what the Environmental, social and governance (ESG) means in practice for the continent's mining operators, communities and jurisdictions...