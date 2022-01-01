Lab-grown ultra-uniform nanodiamonds now a reality

(mining.com) - Researchers at the University of North Texas have developed a method to grow ultra-uniform nanodiamonds without the need for explosives. The tiny gems, only a few nanometers wide, are crucial for drug delivery, sensors and quantum computer processors. Thus, making them consistently sized is important to the success of these technologies.
