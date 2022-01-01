Alrosa roughs are not ‘conflict diamonds’, says India

(sundayguardianlive.com) - Exports of rough diamonds from Russia’s state-owned Alrosa mines have resumed to India, although tensions remain high over such consignments. Many Western nations are seeking to shut down Russia’s diamond trade with India by calling Russian diamonds conflict diamonds, or blood diamonds. Critics such as Cristina Villegas, director of the Mines to Markets program at Pact, a development NGO, was quoted by the India-phobic London-based Guardian as saying: “These are objectively conflict diamonds: they’re funding an armed conflict against a peaceful neighbour, by a state actor.” Villegas was silent about the flood of cash going to Russia by oil and gas purchases from European countries.
De Beers to mine diamonds in two Angolan provinces
De Beers is scheduled to sign two mining investment contracts with the Angolan government to mine diamonds in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul.
Yesterday
Gold hits 1-month high on rising inflation, Ukraine conflict
Gold futures in the US rose to a one-month high on Monday, just shy of the $2,000 an ounce level, as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflationary pressures increased safe-haven bids for the precious metal, Reuters said in a report...
Yesterday
Luk Fook’s jewellery sales fell 8% in Q4 fiscal
Due to Covid restrictions Hong Kong-based jeweler Luk Fook’s same-store sales fell 8% in the fourth fiscal quarter. Same-store sales dipped 17% year-on-year in Hong Kong and Macau for the three months ending March 31. While same-store sales of...
Yesterday
SA mining production struggled in February
South Africa's mining production eased by 6% year-on-year last February despite a strong performance from the diamond sector.
Yesterday
Impala Platinum further increases shareholding in RBPlat to 37.79%
Impala Platinum (Implats) has further increased its shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to 37.79% up from 37.72%. The platinum miner acquired 493 990 shares in RBPlat, which constitute a 0.17% shareholding.
Yesterday