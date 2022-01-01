Kyoto University team fuses all 8 precious metals into single alloy

(japantoday.com) - Most people are probably aware of the precious metals gold, silver, and platinum, but in fact there are eight in the world which are considered worth of the title “precious” because of their rarity, brilliance, and practical use. The other five are palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The properties of these metals are often enhanced by creating alloys, in which they are mixed with other metals or substances to create materials like white gold and sterling silver. But now, a team of researchers at Kyoto University have made an alloy that no one has ever accomplished in human history by combining all eight precious metals into a single alloy.
Impala Platinum further increases shareholding in RBPlat to 37.79%
Impala Platinum (Implats) has further increased its shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to 37.79% up from 37.72%. The platinum miner acquired 493 990 shares in RBPlat, which constitute a 0.17% shareholding.
PNG Jewellers launches ‘De Beers Code of Origin’ across 15 stores
To cater to such consumers, De Beers launched their trusted diamond program - Code of Origin at PNG Jewellers, a 189-year-old jewellery brand across their stores in Maharashtra & Goa.
Russia’s Ministry of Finance publishes data on production of gold and silver in the country in January-February
The Russian Federation Ministry of Finance reported that gold production in Russia in January-February amounted to 38,90 tons (January-February 2021 – 38,09 tons), including mining – 32,24 tons (January- February 2021 – 30,77 tons), associated...
CTF Group retail sales growth dips in Q4 ending March 2022
China’s biggest jeweller, Chow Tai Fook (CTF) has reported a dip in retail sales due to a rise in Covid across the country, as per media reports. Chow Tai Fook reported that retail sales value in its 6000 outlets in China grew by 8.5 per cent...
B2Gold posts strong Q1 performance from its three mines
B2Gold has recorded strong performances from its three operating mines in Namibia, Mali and the Philippines, with each exceeding the projected output for the first quarter of the year. It produced 196 472 oz of gold from the three operating mines, which...
