Clock ticking on Swiss watches' raw materials from Russia

CTF Group retail sales growth dips in Q4 ending March 2022 China’s biggest jeweller, Chow Tai Fook (CTF) has reported a dip in retail sales due to a rise in Covid across the country, as per media reports. Chow Tai Fook reported that retail sales value in its 6000 outlets in China grew by 8.5 per cent...

B2Gold posts strong Q1 performance from its three mines B2Gold has recorded strong performances from its three operating mines in Namibia, Mali and the Philippines, with each exceeding the projected output for the first quarter of the year. It produced 196 472 oz of gold from the three operating mines, which...

TAGS reports low demand from rough buyers Polished demand weakened as concerns grew over inflation in the US, Russian sanctions, and the increased and ongoing Covid 19 restrictions in China, all of which contributed to a collapse in confidence amongst rough buyers, says a press release from...

Mountain Province announces Q1 results Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine.