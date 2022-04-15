Globalization is dead and that will lead to higher gold prices - abrdn's Minter

(kitco.com) - Russia's war in Ukraine has fundamentally changed the geopolitical landscape. According to one market analyst, globalization is dead and that will create a positive environment for gold. In a recent telephone interview with Kitco News, Robert Minter, director of ETF Investment Strategy at abrdn, said even if Russia stops its invasion of Ukraine, it is unlikely that globalization trends will go back to peak levels seen just a few years ago. Domestic supply chains will lead to higher prices for finished goods, keeping inflation pressure elevated for the foreseeable future, he said.