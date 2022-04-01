Automakers are embarking on an array of strategies to secure supply of the critical minerals they will need for electric vehicles

Tiffany sheds two-thirds of its employees after joining LVMH More than a year after the world's largest luxury goods maker Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) acquired Tiffany, the latter has lost two-thirds of its employees, Professional Jeweler reports citing an interview given to WWD by Anthony Ledroux...

Tharisa gets opportunity to double platinum production The JSE-listed Tharisa Minerals having completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Karo Mining Holdings Limited got an opportunity to double the production of platinum group metals (PGM).

Hong Kong’s jewellery exports register slower growth According to data from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department, jewellery shipments during February 2022 recorded around $1.78 bn up 0.1 per cent from the same month last year.

Head of Responsible Jewellery Council resigns Iris Van der Veken, head of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) resigned on Tuesday, citing her dissatisfaction with the RJC's attitude towards the continuing membership of Russian diamond miner ALROSA, according to reports in the media...