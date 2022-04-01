News

Tiffany sheds two-thirds of its employees after joining LVMH

More than a year after the world's largest luxury goods maker Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) acquired Tiffany, the latter has lost two-thirds of its employees, Professional Jeweler reports citing an interview given to WWD by Anthony Ledroux...

01 april 2022

Tharisa gets opportunity to double platinum production

The JSE-listed Tharisa Minerals having completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Karo Mining Holdings Limited got an opportunity to double the production of platinum group metals (PGM).

01 april 2022

Hong Kong’s jewellery exports register slower growth

According to data from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department, jewellery shipments during February 2022 recorded around $1.78 bn up 0.1 per cent from the same month last year.

01 april 2022

Head of Responsible Jewellery Council resigns

Iris Van der Veken, head of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) resigned on Tuesday, citing her dissatisfaction with the RJC's attitude towards the continuing membership of Russian diamond miner ALROSA, according to reports in the media...

01 april 2022

IBDH uncovers Fancy Yellow Rough at Ellendale deposits

India Bore Diamond Holdings Pty Ltd (IBDH) is a 100 per cent privately owned Australian Company. IBDH is a mining junior and Australia’s newest producer of rare Fancy Coloured Diamonds. The company derives the name from the historic stock watering...

31 march 2022

Automakers are embarking on an array of strategies to secure supply of the critical minerals they will need for electric vehicles

(insideclimatenews.org) - Automakers are embarking on an array of strategies to secure supply of the critical minerals they will need for electric vehicles, including alternative battery chemistries, investment in new processing plants and deals with suppliers. Meanwhile, the United States and the 30 other member nations of the International Energy Agency launched a critical minerals security program. That could eventually include steps such as the stockpiling of metals needed for EVs and other renewable energy applications, just as IEA nations have committed since the 1970s to hold strategic stockpiles of oil. The IEA meeting participants also discussed a greater focus on systematic recycling of metals.

