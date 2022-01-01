News

Tiffany sheds two-thirds of its employees after joining LVMH

More than a year after the world's largest luxury goods maker Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) acquired Tiffany, the latter has lost two-thirds of its employees, Professional Jeweler reports citing an interview given to WWD by Anthony Ledroux...

Today

Tharisa gets opportunity to double platinum production

The JSE-listed Tharisa Minerals having completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Karo Mining Holdings Limited got an opportunity to double the production of platinum group metals (PGM).

Today

Hong Kong’s jewellery exports register slower growth

According to data from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department, jewellery shipments during February 2022 recorded around $1.78 bn up 0.1 per cent from the same month last year.

Today

Head of Responsible Jewellery Council resigns

Iris Van der Veken, head of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) resigned on Tuesday, citing her dissatisfaction with the RJC's attitude towards the continuing membership of Russian diamond miner ALROSA, according to reports in the media...

Today

IBDH uncovers Fancy Yellow Rough at Ellendale deposits

India Bore Diamond Holdings Pty Ltd (IBDH) is a 100 per cent privately owned Australian Company. IBDH is a mining junior and Australia’s newest producer of rare Fancy Coloured Diamonds. The company derives the name from the historic stock watering...

Yesterday

Cartier and other Richemont labels leave Responsible Jewellery Council

Today
Expert reports

(fxempire.com) - (Reuters) -Cartier-owner Richemont has stepped down from the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) after the industry body had failed to cut ties with Russia, Richemont chief financial officer Burkhart Grund told reporters at the Watches and Wonders watchmakers industry fair Wednesday.

Print version