Belgium braces for Zelenskyy’s fury over Russian diamonds

(politico.eu) - Diamonds are not Belgium's best friend. In fact, the precious stones are putting the country in line for a tongue-lashing from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy will address the Belgian parliament on Thursday, and has developed a formidable reputation for tackling uncomfortable truths head-on, whether that means accusing the Germans of favoring business interests over ethics or flatly questioning whose side Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is taking in the war. When it comes to Belgium, parliamentarians are braced for the former comedian to zero in on the continued import of Russian rough diamonds to the Belgian city of Antwerp — a trade that enriches Alrosa, a partially state-owned enterprise. The diamonds may not be funding the war to the same extent as Europe's continued purchase of oil and gas, but they are hardly something Zelenskyy can afford to ignore.
Sarine releases AutoScan™ System for Beta testing rough diamonds’ traceability
Sarine Technology Ltd is commencing beta testing of its new AutoScanTM system, an innovative robotic system for acquiring high volumes of rough diamonds, having successfully finished the alpha testing phase.
Today
Petra mulls retrenchment of 150 workers at SA mine – Workers Union
Petra Diamonds is considering retrenching 150 jobs at its Koffiefontein mine in South Africa, according to media reports. “The NUM Kimberley Region can confirm that it had received Section 189 notice of restructuring/retrenchments from the Koffiefontein...
Yesterday
Christie's Jewels presents 'The Flawless Star' in an online-only auction
Christie’s presented Jewels Online and The Flawless Star, open for bidding online from 28 March to 7 April. The sale includes over 200 lots with more than half of all lots being offered without reserve.
Yesterday
Zimplats half-year revenue eases to $585mln
Zimplats, which is part of the Implats group, registered a 13% decrease in revenue to $585 million during the half-year ended 31 December 2021 compared to the same period, a year earlier largely due to negative revenue from movements in commodity...
Yesterday
Hon’ble Minister Piyush Goyal of India inaugurates GJEPC’s IJEX Centre in Dubai
GJEPC unveiled the first of its kind The India Jewellery Exposition (IJEX) centre in Dubai. IJEX is a global business touchpoint especially for GJEPC members to connect with international buyers.
Yesterday