Belgium braces for Zelenskyy’s fury over Russian diamonds

(politico.eu) - Diamonds are not Belgium's best friend. In fact, the precious stones are putting the country in line for a tongue-lashing from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy will address the Belgian parliament on Thursday, and has developed a formidable reputation for tackling uncomfortable truths head-on, whether that means accusing the Germans of favoring business interests over ethics or flatly questioning whose side Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is taking in the war. When it comes to Belgium, parliamentarians are braced for the former comedian to zero in on the continued import of Russian rough diamonds to the Belgian city of Antwerp — a trade that enriches Alrosa, a partially state-owned enterprise. The diamonds may not be funding the war to the same extent as Europe's continued purchase of oil and gas, but they are hardly something Zelenskyy can afford to ignore.