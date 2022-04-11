Palladium shortage triggers waves of catalytic converter thefts

Lucapa acquires historical De Beers data for the Merlin diamond project Lucapa Diamond has acquired De Beers’ airborne hyperspectral data for the Merlin Diamond Project in the Northern Territory in Australia to help in identifying and mapping kimberlite targets. It said the hyperspectral data was not available to or analysed...

Gem Diamonds recovers 99.36ct at Letšeng mine Gem Diamonds has recovered an exceptional white Type II diamond of 99.36 carats recovered at the Letšeng mine, in Lesotho.

Euronext Dublin stops trading in ALROSA Eurobonds starting today Alrosa Finance S.A., the issuer of Eurobonds guaranteed by PJSC ALROSA, informs that it has received a notice from the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin), where the Notes have been listed, stating that their listing will terminate with effect...

Spring looks from MIUZ Diamonds Spring is a time not only of love, but also of internal and external renewal. MIUZ Diamonds has chosen four spring looks that perfectly complement the jewelry from the company's collections.