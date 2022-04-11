News

Lucapa acquires historical De Beers data for the Merlin diamond project

Lucapa Diamond has acquired De Beers’ airborne hyperspectral data for the Merlin Diamond Project in the Northern Territory in Australia to help in identifying and mapping kimberlite targets. It said the hyperspectral data was not available to or analysed...

Yesterday

Gem Diamonds recovers 99.36ct at Letšeng mine

Gem Diamonds has recovered an exceptional white Type II diamond of 99.36 carats recovered at the Letšeng mine, in Lesotho.

Yesterday

Euronext Dublin stops trading in ALROSA Eurobonds starting today

Alrosa Finance S.A., the issuer of Eurobonds guaranteed by PJSC ALROSA, informs that it has received a notice from the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin), where the Notes have been listed, stating that their listing will terminate with effect...

Yesterday

Spring looks from MIUZ Diamonds

Spring is a time not only of love, but also of internal and external renewal. MIUZ Diamonds has chosen four spring looks that perfectly complement the jewelry from the company's collections.

Yesterday

The Zimbabwean President has advised African diamond producing countries to stop exporting rough stones

“Greater information sharing between the Member States of the African Diamond Producing Countries Association should progressively result in us having a louder and more effective voice in the affairs of the global diamond mining sector,” New Zimbabwe.com...

11 april 2022

Palladium shortage triggers waves of catalytic converter thefts

(marketplace.org) - Palladium is a rare and precious metal that’s used in jewelry, dentistry, flutes and in the catalytic converters that are part of car exhaust systems. Avo Bagramyan, who runs Avo’s Automotive in Los Angeles, said he’s been getting a special kind of call recently, and a lot of them. “I’ll get a phone call and someone will be like, ‘Hey, I went to go start my car this morning, and it was very, very loud.’ And right away, we can make the determination that, ‘Hey, you know, it was a catalytic converter theft,'” Bagramyan said.


