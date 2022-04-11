Palladium shortage triggers waves of catalytic converter thefts

News
Lucapa acquires historical De Beers data for the Merlin diamond project
Lucapa Diamond has acquired De Beers’ airborne hyperspectral data for the Merlin Diamond Project in the Northern Territory in Australia to help in identifying and mapping kimberlite targets. It said the hyperspectral data was not available to or analysed...
Yesterday
Gem Diamonds recovers 99.36ct at Letšeng mine
Gem Diamonds has recovered an exceptional white Type II diamond of 99.36 carats recovered at the Letšeng mine, in Lesotho.
Yesterday
Euronext Dublin stops trading in ALROSA Eurobonds starting today
Alrosa Finance S.A., the issuer of Eurobonds guaranteed by PJSC ALROSA, informs that it has received a notice from the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin), where the Notes have been listed, stating that their listing will terminate with effect...
Yesterday
Spring looks from MIUZ Diamonds
Spring is a time not only of love, but also of internal and external renewal. MIUZ Diamonds has chosen four spring looks that perfectly complement the jewelry from the company's collections.
Yesterday
The Zimbabwean President has advised African diamond producing countries to stop exporting rough stones
“Greater information sharing between the Member States of the African Diamond Producing Countries Association should progressively result in us having a louder and more effective voice in the affairs of the global diamond mining sector,” New Zimbabwe.com...
11 april 2022