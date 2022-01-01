The Russian Question: deciphering the diamond disruption

TAG Heuer uses Lusik’s labgrown diamonds in its new watch The Swiss watchmaker, TAG Heuer has launched a watch featuring lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) calling it a major milestone for the company and the watch industry. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma, which the LVMH brand unveiled at last week’s Watches...

Kinross Gold mulls offloading Ghana asset Kinross Gold has signed an exclusivity agreement with gold explorer Asante Gold for the potential sale of its 90% interest in the Chirano gold project, in Ghana. This comes shortly after the company announced the $680-million sale of its Russian...

Israeli Diamond Industry continues growth in Q1 2022 The Israeli Diamond Industry continued its impressive grown in the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2022 continued the positive trend recorded in the diamond industry over the past year.

Carmakers approach Amplats looking for palladium after Russia sanctions – CEO Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) says manufacturers and carmakers are making enquiries seeking palladium following Western sanctions on Russia. Russia produces 25-30% of the world’s supply of palladium.