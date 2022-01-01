The Russian Question: deciphering the diamond disruption

(jewellermagazine.com) - The Ukraine conflict and the resulting sanctions on Russia have had a major impact on the international diamond industry. Robert Bouquet analyses the effect on the distribution pipelines and what’s in store for the jewellery sector.
