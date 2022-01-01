News

Euronext Dublin stops trading in ALROSA Eurobonds starting today

Alrosa Finance S.A., the issuer of Eurobonds guaranteed by PJSC ALROSA, informs that it has received a notice from the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin), where the Notes have been listed, stating that their listing will terminate with effect...

Spring looks from MIUZ Diamonds

Spring is a time not only of love, but also of internal and external renewal. MIUZ Diamonds has chosen four spring looks that perfectly complement the jewelry from the company's collections.

The Zimbabwean President has advised African diamond producing countries to stop exporting rough stones

“Greater information sharing between the Member States of the African Diamond Producing Countries Association should progressively result in us having a louder and more effective voice in the affairs of the global diamond mining sector,” New Zimbabwe.com...

Strike at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines was a precursor to PGM wage negotiations

Sibanye-Stillwater says a strike at its gold mines was meant to push for above-inflation wage increases at the group’s platinum group metals (PGMs) assets.

ALROSA once again says it is ready to pay coupon income to holders of its Eurobonds

Last Thursday, the U.S. Government imposed blocking sanctions against the Eurobonds Issuer and the Guarantor by including ALROSA in the so-called SDN (Specially Designated Nationals) list, the company said in its latest press release on the subject...

Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius believes the massive global uncertainty makes it advisable to defer a dividend decision until more certainty exists

(miningmx.com) - Business is booming for contract raise boring and drilling group Master Drilling but management continues to take a cautious outlook despite predicting a “bull run” for its operations and has not declared an annual dividend. According to Pretorius: “The massive global uncertainty caused by the recent outbreak of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, and by the current and potential further responses of various countries to this situation, makes it advisable to defer a dividend decision until more certainty exists regarding how this situation and its possible consequences may unfold."


