Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius believes the massive global uncertainty makes it advisable to defer a dividend decision until more certainty exists

Euronext Dublin stops trading in ALROSA Eurobonds starting today
Alrosa Finance S.A., the issuer of Eurobonds guaranteed by PJSC ALROSA, informs that it has received a notice from the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin), where the Notes have been listed, stating that their listing will terminate with effect...
Today
Spring looks from MIUZ Diamonds
Spring is a time not only of love, but also of internal and external renewal. MIUZ Diamonds has chosen four spring looks that perfectly complement the jewelry from the company's collections.
Today
The Zimbabwean President has advised African diamond producing countries to stop exporting rough stones
“Greater information sharing between the Member States of the African Diamond Producing Countries Association should progressively result in us having a louder and more effective voice in the affairs of the global diamond mining sector,” New Zimbabwe.com...
Yesterday
Strike at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines was a precursor to PGM wage negotiations
Sibanye-Stillwater says a strike at its gold mines was meant to push for above-inflation wage increases at the group’s platinum group metals (PGMs) assets.
Yesterday
ALROSA once again says it is ready to pay coupon income to holders of its Eurobonds
Last Thursday, the U.S. Government imposed blocking sanctions against the Eurobonds Issuer and the Guarantor by including ALROSA in the so-called SDN (Specially Designated Nationals) list, the company said in its latest press release on the subject...
Yesterday