Rupee dilemma

(smetimes.in) - The Rupee has shed almost 3.5% against the US dollar this year. The currency has remained in a range of 75.50-77 level, since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and crude oil and commodity prices, and its consequent impact on the current account balance, are likely to continue to put pressure on the currency. Meanwhile, in another negative development Forex reserves have plunged- the steepest in nearly two years- during the week that ended on March 11.