Self-purchase marks special moments in a woman’s life

(indiatimes.com) - Women today globally are breaking the bias and celebrating their achievements and personal growth by treating themselves with small gifts or experiences. The ongoing changes in global society and regional cultures is resulting in new tastes and empowerment among in women. In the world of jewellery, we also see this change; diamonds have become a visible symbol of a woman’s independence. These modern women have evolved to filter out what is meaningful and holds value. Apart from receiving gifts, a woman of today, enjoys purchasing her own diamond jewellery to mark a special moment in her life. Jewellery signifying self-expression of independent women are proving to be game-changers in the diamond industry. Over the past few years, we have seen a change in the purchasing power of women and they have become more inclined to purchase jewels that are meaningful and have enduring value.