Self-purchase marks special moments in a woman’s life

(indiatimes.com) - Women today globally are breaking the bias and celebrating their achievements and personal growth by treating themselves with small gifts or experiences. The ongoing changes in global society and regional cultures is resulting in new tastes and empowerment among in women. In the world of jewellery, we also see this change; diamonds have become a visible symbol of a woman’s independence. These modern women have evolved to filter out what is meaningful and holds value. Apart from receiving gifts, a woman of today, enjoys purchasing her own diamond jewellery to mark a special moment in her life. Jewellery signifying self-expression of independent women are proving to be game-changers in the diamond industry. Over the past few years, we have seen a change in the purchasing power of women and they have become more inclined to purchase jewels that are meaningful and have enduring value.
News
Bugarikhta gold will continue to be searched in the Trans-Baikal Territory
Within the Bugarikhtinskaya square of the Mogochinsky district of the Trans-Baikal Territory, gold mineralization will be searched, reports RosTender.info.
Today
India polishes 95% of Angola’s diamonds – report
India is cutting and polishing 95% of diamonds produced in Angola, according to local media reports citing the mines ministry of the southern African country.
Yesterday
IGPC Report: Middle-income group purchase more gold and in the physical form
The Gold and Gold Markets 2022 report by India Gold Policy Centre (IGPC) says that people in the higher income group are interested in having the yellow metal in digital or paper format. Per capita consumption of gold is the highest among the...
Yesterday
Lucapa completes construction of Lulo kimberlite bulk sample crushing circuit
Lucapa Diamond and its Lulo joint venture (JV) partners have completed the construction of a crushing circuit of the standalone kimberlite bulk sampling plant on the Lulo concession in Angola.
Yesterday
Titan expects its market share gains to sustain its growth
TATA Group’s Titan Company reported an expected subdued quarter with sales down 3% YoY for the jewellery segment. A strong Q4FY21 base of up 71% YoY, impact of Covid in Jan-22 and gold price volatility in Mar-22 were the key factors halting growth...
Yesterday