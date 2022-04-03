Russia Turns To Gold, Platinum, Diamonds and Rare Earths As Ruble Value Diminishes

Sotheby’s HK to auction antique jewellery pieces on 29 April Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels auctions in Hong Kong will offer coloured gemstone and fancy colour diamond jewellery pieces, including creations by renowned designers as well as antique pieces from legendary houses.

India Gem & Jewellery Show unfolds at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai The India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2022) was inaugurated by Shri. Raosaheb DanveJi, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India on 3 April 2022, along with Ashish Pethe, Chairman-GJC), Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman...

Lucara completes pre-sinking at Karowe mine Lucara Diamond completed shaft pre-sinking at its Karowe mine, in Botswana at the end of February. Company vice president technical services John Armstrong said each shaft is about 52 metres below the collar.

BlueRock raises £2.1m for Kareevlei to implement a new mining plan AIM-listed BlueRock Diamonds, which owns the Kareevlei mine, in South Africa, has raised £2.1-million through the placing of six-million shares to implement a new mining plan at the mine. The upgraded mining plan will ensure a consistent supply of quality...