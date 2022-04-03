Russia Turns To Gold, Platinum, Diamonds and Rare Earths As Ruble Value Diminishes

(russia-briefing.com) - US analysts had better have had their sums right in casting out Moscow when it comes to Russian global dominance in precious metals, diamonds, and rare earths, while the US dollar continues its decline against global gold reserves.
Sotheby’s HK to auction antique jewellery pieces on 29 April
Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels auctions in Hong Kong will offer coloured gemstone and fancy colour diamond jewellery pieces, including creations by renowned designers as well as antique pieces from legendary houses.
India Gem & Jewellery Show unfolds at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai
The India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2022) was inaugurated by Shri. Raosaheb DanveJi, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India on 3 April 2022, along with Ashish Pethe, Chairman-GJC), Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman...
Lucara completes pre-sinking at Karowe mine
Lucara Diamond completed shaft pre-sinking at its Karowe mine, in Botswana at the end of February. Company vice president technical services John Armstrong said each shaft is about 52 metres below the collar.
BlueRock raises £2.1m for Kareevlei to implement a new mining plan
AIM-listed BlueRock Diamonds, which owns the Kareevlei mine, in South Africa, has raised £2.1-million through the placing of six-million shares to implement a new mining plan at the mine. The upgraded mining plan will ensure a consistent supply of quality...
Tiffany & Co continues to sell Russian diamonds despite not buying new stock
New York jewellery brand Tiffany & Co has announced its move to stop buying all Russian diamonds. Despite this, the high jewellery company will continue selling its existing stock of Russian diamonds to customers.
