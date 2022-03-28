The Diamond Origin Dilemma

(diamonds.net) - On March 11, the US government banned imports of Russian diamonds. The sanctions extend to rough from Russia and stones cut and polished in the country. They do not include goods that were mined in Russia and polished elsewhere, which accounts for most of Russian supply. Many have understandably been calling for a blanket boycott of all Russian diamonds, or to label them as conflict or blood diamonds. However, according to the classic definition, these goods cannot be labeled as conflict diamonds as they are not funding a rebel movement engaged in civil war. They’re also not stained by torture or human-rights violations carried out at a mine site. For now, the diamonds are simply sanctioned in the US. But the crisis certainly constitutes an ethical dilemma for the industry.
Sergei Vybornov, former president of ALROSA passes away
Sergei Vybornov, the former president of the diamond mining company ALROSA, which he headed from 2007 to 2009, passed away on March 28, 2022.
BlueRock tenders four high-value diamonds
BlueRock Diamonds sold four larger gem-quality diamonds from its Kareevlei diamond mine, in the Kimberley region of South Africa, during the March tender.
Zimbabwe to chair the African Diamond Producers Association
Zimbabwe is set to take over the chairmanship of the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) from Tanzania when they meet in Victoria Falls this week. The southern African country is the current deputy chair of ADPA.
Sarine Technologies reports net profit of $ 16.5 mn in FY2021
During 2021 Sarine’s Financial Highlights Revenues for FY2021 increased by 51% to $ 62.1 million from US$ 41.0 mn in FY2020 due to the strong recovery. The Gross profit for FY2021 increased by 69% to $ 45.8 mn, as compared to $ 27.1 mn for FY2020...
ALROSA applied to the British regulator for a special license to pay coupon income on bonds
ALROSA, having confirmed its readiness to pay coupon income to holders of its bonds on April 9, applied to the British Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) with a request to issue a special license for such payments.
