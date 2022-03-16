The $140 Billion Question: Can Russia Sell Its Huge Gold Pile?

(bloomberg.com) - Russia spent years building a giant stash of gold, an asset that central banks can turn to during a crisis. But any attempt to sell it will now be a challenge just when it’s needed most. Bank of Russia expanded its gold reserves almost sixfold since the mid-2000s, creating the world’s fifth-biggest stockpile that’s valued at about $140 billion. It’s the type of asset it could sell to shore up the ruble, which has plunged as global economies isolate Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Doing so will be difficult. Sanctions forbid U.S., U.K. and European Union institutions from doing business with Russia’s central bank. Traders and banks are wary of buying the country’s bullion indirectly or using other currencies out of fear of reputational damage or falling foul of penalties. And senators in Washington want secondary sanctions on anyone buying or selling Russian gold.
News
Hong Kong’s jewellery exports register slower growth
According to data from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics Department, jewellery shipments during February 2022 recorded around $1.78 bn up 0.1 per cent from the same month last year.
Today
Head of Responsible Jewellery Council resigns
Iris Van der Veken, head of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) resigned on Tuesday, citing her dissatisfaction with the RJC's attitude towards the continuing membership of Russian diamond miner ALROSA, according to reports in the media...
Today
IBDH uncovers Fancy Yellow Rough at Ellendale deposits
India Bore Diamond Holdings Pty Ltd (IBDH) is a 100 per cent privately owned Australian Company. IBDH is a mining junior and Australia’s newest producer of rare Fancy Coloured Diamonds. The company derives the name from the historic stock watering...
Yesterday
LBMA and WGC launch Gold Bar Integrity Programme
The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and the World Gold Council (WGC) are collaborating to develop and implement an international system of gold bar integrity, chain of custody and provenance. Over time, this will help consumers...
Yesterday
Mountain Province diamonds announced full year results
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its financial and operating results for the full year ended December 31, 2021. In FY 2021 a total of 35.4 million tonnes mined, compared to a total of 35.9 million tonnes mined in 2020; a 1% decrease year...
Yesterday