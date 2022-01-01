(voguebusiness.com) - Gold jewellery is trending among China’s Gen Z customers, shaking up a market dominated by silver and diamonds. Gen Z and millennials accounted for 20 per cent of gold jewellery purchases in Beijing malls, up from 10 per cent last year, according to a report by CCTV Finance. In an interview with CCTV Finance, Ye Bin, the store manager of China Gold's flagship store in Beijing, said that sales during the Spring Festival holiday increased by 60 per cent year-on-year, driven by younger customers. And, there’s growing potential: a survey conducted by the World Gold Council in 2021 found that 60 per cent of Chinese consumers have not yet purchased gold jewellery, but are considering it, up from 16 per cent in 2016.
News
Sarine Technologies reports net profit of $ 16.5 mn in FY2021
During 2021 Sarine’s Financial Highlights Revenues for FY2021 increased by 51% to $ 62.1 million from US$ 41.0 mn in FY2020 due to the strong recovery. The Gross profit for FY2021 increased by 69% to $ 45.8 mn, as compared to $ 27.1 mn for FY2020...
Today
ALROSA applied to the British regulator for a special license to pay coupon income on bonds
ALROSA, having confirmed its readiness to pay coupon income to holders of its bonds on April 9, applied to the British Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) with a request to issue a special license for such payments.
Today
Caledonia declares quarterly dividend of $0.14
Caledonia Mining, which owns the Blanket mine, in Zimbabwe, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 on each of the company's shares.
Yesterday
Gemfields realises over $42mln in revenue from emeralds auction
Gemfields raked in $42.3-million in revenue from the sale of emeralds mined at its Kagem mine, in Zambia. The auctions of the rough emeralds took place in India from March 15 to April 1.
Yesterday
Indian Gems & Jewellery gets preferential access to Australia with India-Australia CECA
After successfully negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE, the Indian Govt. has secured preferential access for Indian gems & jewellery products in Australia through the recently executed India-Australia...
Yesterday