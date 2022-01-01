(voguebusiness.com) - Gold jewellery is trending among China’s Gen Z customers, shaking up a market dominated by silver and diamonds. Gen Z and millennials accounted for 20 per cent of gold jewellery purchases in Beijing malls, up from 10 per cent last year, according to a report by CCTV Finance. In an interview with CCTV Finance, Ye Bin, the store manager of China Gold's flagship store in Beijing, said that sales during the Spring Festival holiday increased by 60 per cent year-on-year, driven by younger customers. And, there’s growing potential: a survey conducted by the World Gold Council in 2021 found that 60 per cent of Chinese consumers have not yet purchased gold jewellery, but are considering it, up from 16 per cent in 2016.