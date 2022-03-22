Automakers and other companies that need nickel have begun looking for ways to shield themselves against future shocks - nytimes.com

Zimplats half-year revenue eases to $585mln Zimplats, which is part of the Implats group, registered a 13% decrease in revenue to $585 million during the half-year ended 31 December 2021 compared to the same period, a year earlier largely due to negative revenue from movements in commodity...

Hon’ble Minister Piyush Goyal of India inaugurates GJEPC’s IJEX Centre in Dubai GJEPC unveiled the first of its kind The India Jewellery Exposition (IJEX) centre in Dubai. IJEX is a global business touchpoint especially for GJEPC members to connect with international buyers.

Namdia selects clients for the next three-year cycle Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has concluded its new client list for the next three-year cycle. Namibia Economist reports that the list of 36 companies mainly from Belgium and the United Arab Emirates...

GJC’s ‘India Gems & Jewellery Show 2022’ debuts in Mumbai from April 3 to 6 The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex industry body presents its 1st large scale B2B Jewellery Expo “INDIA GEM & JEWELLERY SHOW (GJS 2022)” from 3rd April to 6th April at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai...