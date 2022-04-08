Helzberg Reports Roaring Sales of 2ct. Lab-Growns

(diamonds.net) - Helzberg Diamonds’ lab-grown products saw strong growth last year as the lower prices let consumers buy larger stones, according to the company’s CEO. The 2-carat lab-grown diamond has become “the new 1-carat mined diamond,” Beryl Raff said in a panel discussion at the recent Dubai Diamond Conference. “In 2021, we sold, in units, 50 times more 2-carat labs than we sold 2-carat mineds,” Raff continued. “That customer took the average ticket up with it: Where they would have been a $4,000 to $6,000 customer, they became a $7,000 to $9,000 customer, because the difference [in price relative to the size] is enormous.”