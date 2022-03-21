News

Zimplats half-year revenue eases to $585mln

Zimplats, which is part of the Implats group, registered a 13% decrease in revenue to $585 million during the half-year ended 31 December 2021 compared to the same period, a year earlier largely due to negative revenue from movements in commodity...

Today

Hon’ble Minister Piyush Goyal of India inaugurates GJEPC’s IJEX Centre in Dubai

GJEPC unveiled the first of its kind The India Jewellery Exposition (IJEX) centre in Dubai. IJEX is a global business touchpoint especially for GJEPC members to connect with international buyers.

Today

Namdia selects clients for the next three-year cycle

Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has concluded its new client list for the next three-year cycle. Namibia Economist reports that the list of 36 companies mainly from Belgium and the United Arab Emirates...

Yesterday

GJC’s ‘India Gems & Jewellery Show 2022’ debuts in Mumbai from April 3 to 6

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex industry body presents its 1st large scale B2B Jewellery Expo “INDIA GEM & JEWELLERY SHOW (GJS 2022)” from 3rd April to 6th April at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai...

Yesterday

Lulo diamond resource carats up 11% in 2021 – Lucapa

Lucapa Diamond says the Lulo diamond resource in-situ carats rose by 11% to about 151,000 carats as a result of the alluvial exploration activities undertaken in 2021.

Yesterday

Ukraine Crisis Leaves Diamond Industry Vulnerable

21 march 2022
Expert reports
(diamonds.net) - While it’s too early to understand the full impact of the crisis, the longer it goes on, the deeper its effect will be on the market. “Alrosa was added to a list of menu-based sanctions but not added to the Specially Designated Nationals List,” the Jewelers Vigilance Committee (JVC) explained. “Effectively, this action bans US businesses and persons from entering into debt transactions longer than 14 days with Alrosa but does not impose the harsher sanctions of an asset freeze and outright prohibition of all business.” The sanctions may affect the miner’s polished-diamond business and its attempts to build a branded jewelry line in the US. It may have lost goodwill in that market. Under the regulations, a retailer cannot take polished or jewelry on memo from the supplier. Transactions would need to be in cash, while Alrosa’s rough is generally sold on a cash basis anyway. The miner said it intended to fulfill its obligations to clients as usual, as best it can.
Print version