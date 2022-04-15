Interview With Lusix Chairman Benny Landa

(jckonline.com) - One of the richest men in Israel, Benny Landa (pictured) was named Globes‘ “entrepreneur of the decade” in 2016. After making his name in digital printing, he’s gone on to found and fund a number of businesses, including Lusix, which produces lab-grown diamonds. Here, Landa talks with JCK about why he got into lab-grown diamonds, where he thinks prices and the business are going, and what his company brings to the market that’s different.
News
Sotheby’s Hong Kong Auction slated for April 29, 2022
Sotheby’s Hong Kong Auction will see a pink diamond ring weighing 5.11 carats at its Hong Kong sale at the April 29 Magnificent Jewels sale. A necklace with a pepper-shaped jadeite suspended from a brilliant-cut diamond will also be up for auction.
Today
Caracal Gold records first gold output at Kilimapesa
Caracal Gold, the expanding East African gold producer with over 650,000oz JORC-compliant gold resources, has reported its first gold production from its new heap leach plant at the Kilimapesa Gold mine, in Kenya.
Today
Christie's New York Magnificent Jewels totals $25,123,140
Christie’s New York April 13 auction of Magnificent Jewels achieved a total of $25,123,140 with 96% sold by lot. The auction was led by exceptional results for colored diamonds, including the top lot of the sale, The Fuchsia Rose, a fancy intense...
15 april 2022
Global LGD market expected to reach $49.9 bn by 2030
The global lab-grown diamonds (LGD) market size was valued at $19.3 bn in 2020 and is projected to reach $49.9 bn by 2030, registering a Compound Annual rate Growth (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.
15 april 2022
India’s jewellery exports to UAE will increase to $10bn annually
Under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), import duties on jewellery exported to the UAE from India will be slashed to zero from 5 per cent. India’s jewellery exports to the United Arab Emirates are poised to reach...
15 april 2022