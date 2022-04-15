Interview With Lusix Chairman Benny Landa

(jckonline.com) - One of the richest men in Israel, Benny Landa (pictured) was named Globes‘ “entrepreneur of the decade” in 2016. After making his name in digital printing, he’s gone on to found and fund a number of businesses, including Lusix, which produces lab-grown diamonds. Here, Landa talks with JCK about why he got into lab-grown diamonds, where he thinks prices and the business are going, and what his company brings to the market that’s different.