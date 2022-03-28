Why Can’t Mined And Lab-Grown Diamond Supporters Get Along?

(jckonline.com) - Dan Scott is fond of comparing the diamond industry’s two oft-warring factions—supporters of mined diamonds and those who advocate for lab-grown—to a marriage. “When two people get married, they may not share all commonalities, but those differences complement one another and make for a whole relationship,” the cofounder and brand architect of New Jersey–based Luxe Licensing, an agency that consults with jewelry clients, tells JCK. “But when the sides fight, and can’t seem to find common ground, or don’t want to find it, that’s when separation and divorce occurs.”