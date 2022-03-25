Palladium price wild rally at risk from recession later this year

(mining.com) (Bloomberg News) - Palladium’s wild ride following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely not over yet. But this year’s stunning gains are looking fragile on signs exports will be maintained and that demand from automakers could suffer. The metal — about 40% of which is mined in Russia — shot to a record high recently due to nervousness over restrictions on the country’s banks and concern that flight bans would make it difficult to supply global customers.