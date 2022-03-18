Alrosa Closes U.S. Office After Rebecca Foerster Resigns

(jckonline.com) - With tension between the United States and Russia continuing to grow, Alrosa has said it will close down its U.S. office by the end of April, Alrosa USA president Rebecca Foerster tells JCK. Foerster, a respected industry veteran, resigned her position on March 10, prior to the decision to close the office. “It was the right time to step down, with the geopolitical situation being what is,” she says.