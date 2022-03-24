De Beers says security of supply chain a critical precursor to Angola return

(miningmx.com) - De Beers expects to report progress in discussions with the Angolan government this year regarding a potential investment in the southern African country’s diamond sector. But new investment would turn on whether De Beers could secure comfort on “supply chain logistics”, said Sarah Kuijlaars, the group’s CFO. “We believe there’s opportunity for a mineral contract there, but will only sign something for production if we are really comfortable we can set the same high standards in business principles and our whole supply chain as we have elsewhere in the world,” said Kuijlaars.