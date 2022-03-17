On sanctions against Russia’s diamond trade

Ian Smillie, a leader of the campaign to eradicate blood diamonds, in an article published by theglobeandmail.com on Western sanctions against Russia's diamond industry, writes: “Russia is one the world’s largest producers of rough diamonds. Most are exported, earning Russia about US$3-billion every year in the foreign exchange that is becoming scarcer as sanctions start to bite. More than 90 per cent of its diamonds are mined and exported by Alrosa, a publicly traded company that is one-third owned by the Russian government.” Noting that the White House on February 24 placed restrictions on the company's ability to raise money in the United States, the author believes that “next step should be to target Antwerp, where 80 per cent of the world’s rough diamonds, including those of Alrosa, are traded.”