On sanctions against Russia’s diamond trade

Ian Smillie, a leader of the campaign to eradicate blood diamonds, in an article published by theglobeandmail.com on Western sanctions against Russia's diamond industry, writes: “Russia is one the world’s largest producers of rough diamonds. Most are exported, earning Russia about US$3-billion every year in the foreign exchange that is becoming scarcer as sanctions start to bite. More than 90 per cent of its diamonds are mined and exported by Alrosa, a publicly traded company that is one-third owned by the Russian government.” Noting that the White House on February 24 placed restrictions on the company's ability to raise money in the United States, the author believes that “next step should be to target Antwerp, where 80 per cent of the world’s rough diamonds, including those of Alrosa, are traded.”
Zimplats half-year revenue eases to $585mln
Zimplats, which is part of the Implats group, registered a 13% decrease in revenue to $585 million during the half-year ended 31 December 2021 compared to the same period, a year earlier largely due to negative revenue from movements in commodity...
Hon’ble Minister Piyush Goyal of India inaugurates GJEPC’s IJEX Centre in Dubai
GJEPC unveiled the first of its kind The India Jewellery Exposition (IJEX) centre in Dubai. IJEX is a global business touchpoint especially for GJEPC members to connect with international buyers.
Namdia selects clients for the next three-year cycle
Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) has concluded its new client list for the next three-year cycle. Namibia Economist reports that the list of 36 companies mainly from Belgium and the United Arab Emirates...
GJC’s ‘India Gems & Jewellery Show 2022’ debuts in Mumbai from April 3 to 6
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex industry body presents its 1st large scale B2B Jewellery Expo “INDIA GEM & JEWELLERY SHOW (GJS 2022)” from 3rd April to 6th April at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai...
Lulo diamond resource carats up 11% in 2021 – Lucapa
Lucapa Diamond says the Lulo diamond resource in-situ carats rose by 11% to about 151,000 carats as a result of the alluvial exploration activities undertaken in 2021.
