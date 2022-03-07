Nickel market eyes fate of Siberian metal as sanctions bite

The biggest risk to battery materials due to Russia's deepening economic isolation is the supply of first-class Arctic nickel, according to a Bloomberg report published on miningweekly.com. Russia is a major producer of the metal, which will be needed in huge quantities as the world's car fleet transitions to battery power, the agency said noting that the fate of the electric vehicle industry is now heavily at stake as global companies rebuild ties due to events in Ukraine - for example, mining giant BHP warned last Monday of a shock to nickel supplies.