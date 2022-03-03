Implats cuts PGM forecast owing to refined inventory build, exacerbating metal supply worries

(miningmx.com) - Impala Platinum (Implats) cut platinum group metal (PGM) production guidance for its 2022 financial year to no more than 3.2 million ounces, about 300,000 oz less than previous forecast following a build in refined metal inventory. Commenting in its interim results to end-December – which were characterised by a breakout in costs and disappointing deterioration in its safety performance – Implats said group refined output would be between 3.1 and 3.2 million (6E) oz. It previously guided to output of 3.2 to 3.5 million oz (6E).