A long predicted supply squeeze has finally dawned over world’s diamond industry

(miningmx.com) - The diamond market had seen a structural change where the “long-predicted supply squeeze is being reflected over all the diamond categories”, according to Petra CEO Richard Duffy. He told analysts at an Investor Day presentation held in London on Tuesday that currently there was a “very strong demand pull into an inventory pipeline where inventories are largely depleted and the ability of suppliers to provide inventory to the market is very low”. “This is important because it is a structural change – not a bubble or a blip – and it is supported by supply/demand fundamentals. This suggests we will have a robust and supportive market going forward.”