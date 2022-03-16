Australia's diamond sector in recovery after near-record-low FY'21 exploration

(spglobal.com) - Spending on diamond exploration in Australia fell to a near-record low in 2021, but some new players are aiming to return the country's industry to its glory days when the Ellendale and Rio Tinto Group's Argyle mines in Western Australia dominated markets. Diamond miners spent US$1.5 million on exploration in 2021, the second-lowest amount on record since S&P Global Market Intelligence started coverage of the data in 1997. Spending peaked in 1998 at US$43.1 million and hit an all-time low of US$1.3 million in 2017.