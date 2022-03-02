2021 – The Year when The Diamond Industry Rebounded

(jewellermagazine.com) - The past two years have seen the diamond industry see-saw down and then rocket back up again. The eventual progression of the COVID-19 pandemic to endemic status should allow most of the world to return to normal. That said, to a certain extent it feels like the diamond industry is already there. During the pandemic I predicted this would happen as the world exits the horrors of COVID, economies revive, consumer spending accelerates and demand for the one product that provides the ultimate expression of love matches the level of emotional response and outpouring that the world understandably feels the need to make. So what state is the diamond industry in right now?