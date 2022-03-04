Is this the World's Most Valuable Blue Diamond?

(idexonline.com) - It already holds the record as the largest vivid blue diamond ever to appear at auction. And there's a chance that the De Beers Cullinan Blue will become the world's most expensive blue diamond ever when it goes under the hammer. Sotheby's Hong Kong announced on Wednesday that it will be sold in April in a special single-lot live auction. The Type IIb 15.10-cts Cullinan Blue is internally flawless, has the highest possible color grading, according to GIA, and carries a $48m estimate. It is slightly larger than the current record holder - the 14.62-cts Oppenheimer Blue - and is of better clarity (IF against VVS1). The Oppenheimer Blue, also a vivid blue, was sold by Christie's Geneva in May 2016 for $57.5m.