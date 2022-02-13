Buoyant jewellery sales help drive further easing in Petra Diamonds’ financial outlook

(miningmx.com) - Pressure on Petra Diamonds’ finances eased further in the first six months of its financial year ended December. According to a trading update today revenue increased 49% to $264.7m owing to a marginal lift in production to 1.78 million carats and a vastly improved diamond market when compared to conditions in the first six months of last year. Petra was also bullish on the prospects for its full-year free cash flow which would be at the “upper end” of its $100m to $150m forecast as set down in a business efficiency programme called Project 2020.