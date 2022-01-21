Break off the Engagement, Hand Back the Ring

TAGS reports sales of 100% goods in the Jan. 2022 tender Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) first sales event of 2022 took place during 19 – 25, January. The strong rough demand and positive sentiment within the midstream which was present in the final quarter of 2021 has continued its surge into the...

Record diamond output, revenue for Lucapa in 2021 ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond recovered a record 24,595 carats in 2021, which was a 4% growth compared to 23,669 carats in 2020. It said the increase in production was registered despite the impact of reduced alluvial volumes processed due to utilising...

De Beers lifts 2021 output by 29% to 32.3Mcts De Beers’ total rough diamond output increased by 29% to about 32.3 million carats in 2021 from the previous year’s 25.1 million carats, according to Anglo American. The group had planned higher production of rough diamonds to meet continued strong...

BlueRock sells 6.8ct diamond for $63,000 BlueRock Diamonds has sold a 6.8 carat stone from the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, for $63,186 in the January 2022 sale.