Break off the Engagement, Hand Back the Ring

(idexonline.com) - A diamond may no longer be forever, a US court has ruled. An engagement ring is a "conditional gift", which means that if the bride-to-be gets cold feet, she must hand it back. The appeals court ruling in a widely-reported case, that of Mr H* and Ms C*, tackles a couple of thorny issues: What exactly is an engagement ring? And when is a marriage proposal not a marriage proposal?
News
TAGS reports sales of 100% goods in the Jan. 2022 tender
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) first sales event of 2022 took place during 19 – 25, January. The strong rough demand and positive sentiment within the midstream which was present in the final quarter of 2021 has continued its surge into the...
Today
Record diamond output, revenue for Lucapa in 2021
ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond recovered a record 24,595 carats in 2021, which was a 4% growth compared to 23,669 carats in 2020. It said the increase in production was registered despite the impact of reduced alluvial volumes processed due to utilising...
Yesterday
De Beers lifts 2021 output by 29% to 32.3Mcts
De Beers’ total rough diamond output increased by 29% to about 32.3 million carats in 2021 from the previous year’s 25.1 million carats, according to Anglo American. The group had planned higher production of rough diamonds to meet continued strong...
Yesterday
BlueRock sells 6.8ct diamond for $63,000
BlueRock Diamonds has sold a 6.8 carat stone from the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, for $63,186 in the January 2022 sale.
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds announced results of first diamond sale of 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the results of its latest diamond sale in Antwerp, Belgium, which closed on January 21, 2022. During the Company's first sale of 2022, 181,851 carats were sold for total proceeds of $31.5 million (US$25.0...
Yesterday