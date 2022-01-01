The Pressure Is On

(diamonds.net) - The industry began 2022 with high inventory, manifesting in a record number of diamond listings on RapNet. Yet polished prices continue to rise. This suggests that demand is outpacing supply, which would be a good dynamic for the market. However, there are other factors at play. The most important of these relate to expectations — of the volume and value of the rough supply entering the market, and of how much further suppliers can push up their polished prices. It’s too soon to declare a speculative market. But it does feel that the industry is at a crossroads, with some degree of uncertainty as to whether the upward price momentum is sustainable in 2022.