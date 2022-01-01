The Pressure Is On

(diamonds.net) - The industry began 2022 with high inventory, manifesting in a record number of diamond listings on RapNet. Yet polished prices continue to rise. This suggests that demand is outpacing supply, which would be a good dynamic for the market. However, there are other factors at play. The most important of these relate to expectations — of the volume and value of the rough supply entering the market, and of how much further suppliers can push up their polished prices. It’s too soon to declare a speculative market. But it does feel that the industry is at a crossroads, with some degree of uncertainty as to whether the upward price momentum is sustainable in 2022.
News
RioZim considers VFSE listing – report
RioZim, which produces gold, diamonds and nickel is considering a listing on Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFSE), where trading is denominated in foreign currency.
Today
Maison Boucheron partners with Sarine for a new jewelry line
Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced that French High Jewellery Maison Boucheron, owned by Kering Group (KER.PA), is launching a new bridal jewelry line, for which it has partnered with Sarine to provide Boucheron-branded diamond reports "powered...
Today
Angola’s semi-industrial diamond mining contributes over $7mln in revenue
Angola’s semi-industrial diamond exploration activities produced and sold 50,750 carats of diamonds last year, generating revenues of $7.10 million, according to the National Diamond Company (Endiama).
Yesterday
Christie's Jewels Online to be held January 24 - February 9
Christie’s announced its first jewelry auction of 2022 - Jewels Online to be held January 24 - February 9. The sale features a curated assemblage of fine jewelry ranging from Antique through Contemporary jewels to white diamonds and colored stones, as...
Yesterday
SDB entices all diamond companies in Mumbai to conduct business from its offices
The core committee of the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) has decided to cease the sale of cut and polished diamonds from Mumbai, according to a report in The New Indian Express.
Yesterday