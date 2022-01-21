News

Industry’s first B2B event ‘JGT Dubai’ slated for 22 to 24 Feb, 2022

The inaugural edition of Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai), the industry’s first in-person B2B event of the year will take place from 22 to 24 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

ALROSA produces 32.4 mln carats of rough diamonds in 2021

ALROSA announced on Friday that rough diamond production in Q4 2021 reached 9.1 million carats, up 29% QoQ 2020. The company's diamond production for the full year of 2021 was 32.4 million carats, which is 8% more than in 2020.

SODIAM selects specialised service providers for Angola diamond exchange

Angola National Diamond Trading Company, SODIAM has selected companies that will boil diamonds and host tenders for the soon-to-be-established Angola Diamond Exchange. The country opened the selection process in May 2021.

India’s c&p diamond exports up 2.85% in December 2021; rough imports too up by 19.31%

India’s export of cut & polished diamonds at $ 1770.61 mn in Dec 2021 recorded a growth of 2.85 per cent as compared to $ 1721.61 mn for the Dec 2020. Rough diamond imports for Dec 2021 registered $ 2098.49 mn as compared to $1758.85 for Dec 2020, a...

GJEPC proposes recommendations for the upcoming India’s Union Budget 2022-23

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has proposed a series of measures under the Gems & Jewellery Package as part of recommendations for the upcoming Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

A New Dawn for Angola

Today
(diamonds.net) - The African nation is trying to shake off its troubled past to establish itself as a major global diamond hub. Angola’s diamond potential stems from its rough production, according to industry veteran Peter Meeus, who serves as a special advisor to the ministry. It is what separates Angola from traditional trading centers such as Antwerp and Ramat Gan, and newer ones like Dubai, he explained at the Angola International Diamond Conference.
