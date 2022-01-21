Banks Unfairly Shunning Diamonds, EU Report Says

BlueRock sells 6.8ct diamond for $63,000 BlueRock Diamonds has sold a 6.8 carat stone from the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, for $63,186 in the January 2022 sale.

Mountain Province Diamonds announced results of first diamond sale of 2022 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the results of its latest diamond sale in Antwerp, Belgium, which closed on January 21, 2022. During the Company's first sale of 2022, 181,851 carats were sold for total proceeds of $31.5 million (US$25.0...

Diamcor ships over 3,100 ct for first tender, sale of the year Diamcor Mining has delivered 3,103.40 carats of rough diamonds in January for its initial tender and sale of the new year. It said these rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at its Krone Endora at Venetia Project in South Africa...

Stephen Lussier retires after 37 years with De Beers De Beers Group Executive Vice President for Brands and Consumer Markets Stephen Lussier is set to leave the diamond group on 1 April 2022 after 37 years with the company. He will, however, contribute to De Beers as a strategic advisor and will continue...