Banks Unfairly Shunning Diamonds, EU Report Says

(diamonds.net) - Diamond dealers are missing out on access to banking as financial institutions go overboard in their efforts to reduce risk, according to a European Union regulatory agency. The industry is one of several groups of customers that have struggled to open bank accounts and obtain other services, the European Banking Authority (EBA) said in a report last week.
News
BlueRock sells 6.8ct diamond for $63,000
BlueRock Diamonds has sold a 6.8 carat stone from the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, for $63,186 in the January 2022 sale.
Today
Mountain Province Diamonds announced results of first diamond sale of 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the results of its latest diamond sale in Antwerp, Belgium, which closed on January 21, 2022. During the Company's first sale of 2022, 181,851 carats were sold for total proceeds of $31.5 million (US$25.0...
Today
Diamcor ships over 3,100 ct for first tender, sale of the year
Diamcor Mining has delivered 3,103.40 carats of rough diamonds in January for its initial tender and sale of the new year. It said these rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at its Krone Endora at Venetia Project in South Africa...
Yesterday
Stephen Lussier retires after 37 years with De Beers
De Beers Group Executive Vice President for Brands and Consumer Markets Stephen Lussier is set to leave the diamond group on 1 April 2022 after 37 years with the company. He will, however, contribute to De Beers as a strategic advisor and will continue...
Yesterday
Chinese diamond miner under fire in Zim
A grouping of Zimbabwe’s civil society, which consisted of 26 non-government organisations, has criticised Anjin Investments for leaving “deep scars” in the Marange diamond area. They alleged that Anjin displaced the local communities from the mining...
Yesterday