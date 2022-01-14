2021’s Diamond Person of the Year

The head of Yakutia advocates the construction of an underground mine at Yubileinaya The head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev spoke in favor of building an underground mine at the Yubileinaya diamond pipe located 30 km northwest of the village of Aikhal, in an interview with Interfax during the Gaidar Economic Forum held last week in Russia...

Zim gold output up 55% in 2021 Gold deliveries to Fidelity Printers and Refiners rose by 55% in 2021 to over 29 tonnes compared to 19 tonnes, a year earlier, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). The central bank governor John Mangudya said large gold miners...

Geologists will start prospecting for diamonds in the north of Krasnoyarsk Territory in Russia in an area with resource potential of 150 million carats The Ministry of Ecology and Rational Nature Management of the Krasnoyarsk Territory and ALROSA signed an agreement to explore promising diamond-bearing areas in the Evenk District in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the resource potential of which...

Tharisa maintains FY2022 production guidance Tharisa, a platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome co-producer, has maintained its fiscal year 2022 production guidance of 165 000oz to 175 000oz PGMs (6E basis) and 1.75 million tonnes to 1.85 million tonnes of chrome concentrates. It...