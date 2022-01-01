Putting Australia back on the Diamond Map

(idexonline.com) - Last November marked the end of an era for Australia's diamond mining industry. The Argyle mine ceased operations after 37 years. It had dominated the market for pink diamonds, producing 90 per cent of global output, but operators Rio Tinto had concluded it was no longer economically viable. Argyle produced a total of 865m carats in its lifetime and for some years it was the world's largest diamond mine by volume. It was Australia's only working diamond mine and since its closure the country's diamond output has dropped to zero. But the industry is about to be revived and Australia is about to win back its place on the map of diamond-producing countries. Its two remaining diamond mines - Ellendale and Merlin - are both currently out of action, but both are on the brink of resuming operations.