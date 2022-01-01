Putting Australia back on the Diamond Map

(idexonline.com) - Last November marked the end of an era for Australia's diamond mining industry. The Argyle mine ceased operations after 37 years. It had dominated the market for pink diamonds, producing 90 per cent of global output, but operators Rio Tinto had concluded it was no longer economically viable. Argyle produced a total of 865m carats in its lifetime and for some years it was the world's largest diamond mine by volume. It was Australia's only working diamond mine and since its closure the country's diamond output has dropped to zero. But the industry is about to be revived and Australia is about to win back its place on the map of diamond-producing countries. Its two remaining diamond mines - Ellendale and Merlin - are both currently out of action, but both are on the brink of resuming operations.
Robots start sorting diamonds at ALROSA
ALROSA uses robots to sort diamonds by color, quality and shape, 1sn.ru reports. The main advantage of the devices is their versatility and speed. One such device is capable of sorting up to six diamonds per second.
Today
B2Gold achieves record production
B2Gold achieved a record annual total gold production of just above 1 million ounces in 2021, marking the thirteenth consecutive year of record annual total production. The company’s consolidated 2021 gold production from three operating mines was 987,595...
Today
Angola revises 2022 diamond output target
Angola has revised its diamond output target for the year to 10.5 million carats valued at $1.4 billion, according to media reports citing the country's National Diamond Company (Endiama).
Yesterday
Mountain Province Diamonds announced management changes
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the appointment of Steven Thomas as Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, April Hayward as Chief Sustainability Officer and Matt MacPhail as Chief Technical Officer.
Yesterday
Richemont announced further sales grow acceleration in Q3 2021
Richemont announced further sales grow acceleration in the third quarter ended 31 December 2021. Sales rose by 32% versus the prior year period driven by double-digit increases in all regions, channels and business areas, in a relatively supportive...
Yesterday