Dubai Can’t Shake Off the Stain of Smuggled African Gold

(yahoo.com) - (Bloomberg) -- In the moon-like landscape of northern Sudan, informal gold miners toil with spades and pickaxes to extract their prize from shallow pits that pockmark the terrain. Mining ore in the sweltering heat of the Nubian desert is the first stage of an illicit network that has exploded in the past 18 months following a pandemic-induced spike in the gold price. African governments desperate to recoup lost revenue are looking to Dubai to help stop the trade. Interviews with government officials across Africa reveal smuggling operations that span at least nine countries and involve tons of gold spirited over borders. That’s a cause for international concern because the funds from contraband minerals dealing in Africa fuel conflict, finance criminal and terrorist networks, undermine democracy and facilitate money laundering, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Tiffany & Co presents a new jewelry collection
Tiffany & Co, part of the LVMH group, has released a new jewelry collection called Tiffany Knot. The new jewelry line, which has joined the list of iconic Tiffany & Co projects, is conceived as a tribute to New York, where Charles Lewis Tiffany founded...
BlueRock boosts Q4 revenue
BlueRock Diamonds, which owns the Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa, has improved its fourth-quarter revenue by 68% on the back of higher diamond prices. The diamond miner said it raked in about $3 million in the three months ended December...
De Beers raises rough diamond prices – again
De Beers has increased rough diamond prices at its first sale of the year in Gaborone, Botswana, according to media reports. Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources privy to the goings-on, that De Beers hiked the price of larger stones by about 5%...
Diamonds help boost Botswana GDP
Growth in demand for diamonds has helped Botswana's real GDP to grow by 8.4% in the third of 2021 compared to the same period, a year earlier when real GDP fell by 4.5% due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Namdia more than doubles revenue despite Covid-19 pandemic
Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) boosted its revenue by 120% despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local media reports. No figures were, however, provided and it was not clear, which reporting period registered the revenue growth.
