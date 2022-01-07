Securing funding for Gahcho Kué supplies

(miningnewsnorth.com) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Dec. 31 provided details of a proposed US$50 million financing arrangement with Dermot Desmond, the Canadian diamond mining company's largest shareholder. Mountain Province owns a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories, and De Beers Canada Inc. owns the other 51%. Operating a mine like Gahcho Kué in Canada's North requires that all major supplies for the year are procured and delivered via an ice road during the winter months, leading to higher working capital requirements in the first half of the year.