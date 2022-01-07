Securing funding for Gahcho Kué supplies

(miningnewsnorth.com) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Dec. 31 provided details of a proposed US$50 million financing arrangement with Dermot Desmond, the Canadian diamond mining company's largest shareholder. Mountain Province owns a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories, and De Beers Canada Inc. owns the other 51%. Operating a mine like Gahcho Kué in Canada's North requires that all major supplies for the year are procured and delivered via an ice road during the winter months, leading to higher working capital requirements in the first half of the year.
Caledonia exceeds its revised full-year production guidance
Caledonia Mining produced 67 476 oz of gold at its Blanket mine, in Zimbabwe last year, which exceeded its revised full-year production guidance. It said 2021 output was 17% higher compared to 2020.
Today
One of the world largest faceted black diamonds – 555.55 carats – on view at Dubai Diamond Exchange
Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) hosted an exclusive viewing of an extremely rare black diamond named “The Enigma” at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE).
Yesterday
Russia’s Ministry of Finance publishes data on production of gold and silver in the country in January-November
The Russian Federation Ministry of Finance reported that gold production in Russia in January-November amounted to 319.56 (January-November 2020 – 314.41 tons), including mining – 274.14 tons (January-November 2020 – 271.14 tons)...
Yesterday
Petra boosts H1 revenue, output
Petra Diamonds has increased its first-half revenue for the fiscal year 2022 by 49% to $264.7 million compared to $178.1 million, a year earlier. The increase was driven by an improved sale of exceptional stones totalling $77.9 million from the previous...
Yesterday
Tiffany & Co presents a new jewelry collection
Tiffany & Co, part of the LVMH group, has released a new jewelry collection called Tiffany Knot. The new jewelry line, which has joined the list of iconic Tiffany & Co projects, is conceived as a tribute to New York, where Charles Lewis Tiffany founded...
Yesterday