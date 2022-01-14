Everything You Need To Know About Lab-Grown Vs Mined Diamonds

UAE gold jewellery demand shows recovery after lockdown After almost a year of lockdown and strict restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UAE’s gold jewellery demand is now witnessing recovery compared to the same period last year.

Zim steel manufacturers back chrome ore export ban The steel manufacturing sector in Zimbabwe has backed the government’s decision to ban the export of chrome ore as this will help them secure ferrochrome at lower prices. Harare announced the chrome ore and chrome concentrate export ban in August last...

The head of Yakutia advocates the construction of an underground mine at Yubileinaya The head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev spoke in favor of building an underground mine at the Yubileinaya diamond pipe located 30 km northwest of the village of Aikhal, in an interview with Interfax during the Gaidar Economic Forum held last week in Russia...

Zim gold output up 55% in 2021 Gold deliveries to Fidelity Printers and Refiners rose by 55% in 2021 to over 29 tonnes compared to 19 tonnes, a year earlier, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). The central bank governor John Mangudya said large gold miners...