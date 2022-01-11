Flawed diamonds may provide perfect interface for quantum computers

(phys.org) - Flaws in diamonds—atomic defects where carbon is replaced by nitrogen or another element—may offer a close-to-perfect interface for quantum computing, a proposed communications exchange that promises to be faster and more secure than current methods. There's one major problem, though: These flaws, known as diamond nitrogen-vacancy centers, are controlled via magnetic field, which is incompatible with existing quantum devices. Imagine trying to connect an Altair, an early personal computer developed in 1974, to the internet via WiFi. It's a difficult, but not impossible task. The two technologies speak different languages, so the first step is to help translate.