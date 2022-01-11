Flawed diamonds may provide perfect interface for quantum computers

(phys.org) - Flaws in diamonds—atomic defects where carbon is replaced by nitrogen or another element—may offer a close-to-perfect interface for quantum computing, a proposed communications exchange that promises to be faster and more secure than current methods. There's one major problem, though: These flaws, known as diamond nitrogen-vacancy centers, are controlled via magnetic field, which is incompatible with existing quantum devices. Imagine trying to connect an Altair, an early personal computer developed in 1974, to the internet via WiFi. It's a difficult, but not impossible task. The two technologies speak different languages, so the first step is to help translate.
News
Investment decision on Russia’s Mir diamond mine may be made as early as May this year
ALROSA is currently preparing a feasibility study for the Mir diamond mine restoration project, and an investment decision on it may be made as early as May 2022, FINMARKET reported, citing an interview with the company's CEO Sergei Ivanov on the...
Yesterday
Gemfields now holds its 6.54% stake in Sedibelo Platinum directly
Gemfields says the interposed vehicle Pallinghurst Ivy Lane Capital (Ivy Lane), which held an interest of 27.64% interest in Sedibelo Platinum Mines (SPM), has been unbundled. It said Ivy Lane’s 27.64% shareholding in SPM, as...
Yesterday
India’s gold imports & prices to rise in 2022
India more than doubled gold imports in 2021 to $55.7 bn. This far surpassed gold imports worth $22 bn in the previous year 2020.The pent-up demand from 2020 due to Covid lockdown, postponed weddings and suppressed festival shopping led to a phenomenal...
Yesterday
Smiling Rocks launches Men’s Engagement Solitaire Collection
Smiling Rocks has launched its latest collection for the charismatic gentlemen …’Men’s Engagement Solitaire Rings’ collection studded in lab-grown diamonds, says a press release from the US based company.
Yesterday
Jonathan Tack Joins GSI as Executive Vice President of Business Development
Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world and a global leader in diamond and jewelry certification, announced that Jonathan Tack will join the organization as Executive Vice President of...
11 january 2022