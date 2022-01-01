How COVID-19 Impacted the Diamond Industry?

Smiling Rocks launches Men’s Engagement Solitaire Collection Smiling Rocks has launched its latest collection for the charismatic gentlemen …’Men’s Engagement Solitaire Rings’ collection studded in lab-grown diamonds, says a press release from the US based company.

Jonathan Tack Joins GSI as Executive Vice President of Business Development Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world and a global leader in diamond and jewelry certification, announced that Jonathan Tack will join the organization as Executive Vice President of...

The formation of diamonds is associated with the split of the supercontinents Diamonds are known to form in the bowels of the Earth at a very great depth and at high temperatures. Diamonds rise to the surface as a result of volcanic eruptions, they are found trapped in igneous rocks called kimberlites. However, the origin of this...

CIBJO General Assembly in Vicenza, Italy, postponed to March 17 and 18, 2022 CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, has announced that the gathering of its General Assembly, which had been scheduled to take place in Vicenza, Italy, on January 24 and 25, has been postponed to Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18. It will...