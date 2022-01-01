How COVID-19 Impacted the Diamond Industry?

(econotimes.com) - Companies throughout the world have been impacted because of the limits and other steps that had to be implemented due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The diamond industry, as has been reported widely, was not immune to these detrimental consequences. Worse, the pandemic is likely to have far-reaching implications for our industry, communities, and partners for many years to come.
News
Smiling Rocks launches Men’s Engagement Solitaire Collection
Smiling Rocks has launched its latest collection for the charismatic gentlemen …’Men’s Engagement Solitaire Rings’ collection studded in lab-grown diamonds, says a press release from the US based company.
Today
Jonathan Tack Joins GSI as Executive Vice President of Business Development
Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world and a global leader in diamond and jewelry certification, announced that Jonathan Tack will join the organization as Executive Vice President of...
Yesterday
The formation of diamonds is associated with the split of the supercontinents
Diamonds are known to form in the bowels of the Earth at a very great depth and at high temperatures. Diamonds rise to the surface as a result of volcanic eruptions, they are found trapped in igneous rocks called kimberlites. However, the origin of this...
Yesterday
CIBJO General Assembly in Vicenza, Italy, postponed to March 17 and 18, 2022
CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, has announced that the gathering of its General Assembly, which had been scheduled to take place in Vicenza, Italy, on January 24 and 25, has been postponed to Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18. It will...
Yesterday
Titan sees revenue growing 36% in Q3
The Tata Group-owned Titan’ company's jewellery business witnessed strong demand across its consumer businesses and clocked 36 per cent revenue growth over the festive quarter last year, the company said in the quarterly update.
Yesterday