Small Diamonds Seeing Big Gains

(diamonds.net) - Just like the virus itself, the diamond industry’s recovery from the Covid-19 downturn has come in waves. After a market-wide slump in March 2020, demand for top colors and clarities jumped in the middle of that year as investors capitalized on low prices. The next rebound was in large goods, which were strong for the rest of 2020 and most of 2021. In each case, the rough market reflected the rise in polished trading. All this time, the smaller and cheaper merchandise struggled. That changed, however, in the fourth quarter of 2021, when the more affordable categories enjoyed a resurgence. As of mid-December, polished prices for VS clarities and below were “15% to 20% higher than where they were three months [earlier],” reports Nilesh Sheth, president of New York-based polished dealer Nice Diamonds.