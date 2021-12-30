US Jewelry Sales Explosion Continues, Surges 50% in November

(edahngolan.com) - There has been a jewelry sales explosion since the COVID outbreak, and American consumers keep fueling it, buying jewelry en masse during the holiday season. After US jewelry sales rose 36% in October, they leaped again, rising 51% at specialty jewelers in November. This continues the double-digit growth in US jewelry sales seen since July 2020. The swelling demand for jewelry has turned around everything about selling jewelry in the past decades. The share of online sales has increased, share of wallet has leaped, diamonds are a thing again, specialty jewelers are capturing market share, and the slow growth of the past decade has been replaced by a massive expansion never seen before.