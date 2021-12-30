US Jewelry Sales Explosion Continues, Surges 50% in November

(edahngolan.com) - There has been a jewelry sales explosion since the COVID outbreak, and American consumers keep fueling it, buying jewelry en masse during the holiday season. After US jewelry sales rose 36% in October, they leaped again, rising 51% at specialty jewelers in November. This continues the double-digit growth in US jewelry sales seen since July 2020. The swelling demand for jewelry has turned around everything about selling jewelry in the past decades. The share of online sales has increased, share of wallet has leaped, diamonds are a thing again, specialty jewelers are capturing market share, and the slow growth of the past decade has been replaced by a massive expansion never seen before.
Synthesis Technology will double synthetic diamond production this year
Synthesis Technology seated in the Moglino special economic zone of Russia’s Pskov Province and being one of the two diamond growing enterprises in the Russian Federation, will double its production capacity in 2022. This will be achieved through a loan...
Today
ALROSA-Nyurba announces liquidation
ALROSA-Nyurba announced in a statement published on its website that it was liquidated on December 27, 2021, recommending that shareholders contact the Yakutsk Fund Center, which is a specialized registrar in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)...
Today
Mountain Province Diamonds announced planned balance sheet strengthening
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that it has executed a non-binding term sheet with its largest shareholder, Mr. Dermot Desmond, for a proposed balance sheet strengthening package to provide increased financial flexibility to the Company.
30 december 2021
Diacore buys pink rough for $ 13.8 mn
An Israeli-based polished diamond manufacturer, Diacore, has bought a 32.32-carat pink rough diamond from Petra’s Williamson mine in Tanzania for $13.8 mn. The rough was offered last month in Antwerp as part of Williamson’s tender.
30 december 2021
SOKOLOV Jewelry House entered German market
The SOKOLOV Jewelry House has begun online sales of its goods in Germany, one of the largest markets in the European Union, using online shopping platforms such as Amazon and Zalando, according to retail.ru.
30 december 2021