Survey: Engaged Couples Want “Highly Personalized” Ring Experiences

(jckonline.com) - Yellow gold, oval diamonds, alternative center stones: The 2021 Knot Jewelry & Engagement Study reveals new trends for jewelers and highlights how bridal sales may look into the next year and beyond. One of the survey’s key findings focuses on how couples are taking a “highly personalized approach” to engagement planning and buying—something jewelers may want to think about when it comes to working with people on bridal purchases, how they approach sharing engagements on social media, and what they stock in their stores and online.