Survey: Engaged Couples Want “Highly Personalized” Ring Experiences

(jckonline.com) - Yellow gold, oval diamonds, alternative center stones: The 2021 Knot Jewelry & Engagement Study reveals new trends for jewelers and highlights how bridal sales may look into the next year and beyond. One of the survey’s key findings focuses on how couples are taking a “highly personalized approach” to engagement planning and buying—something jewelers may want to think about when it comes to working with people on bridal purchases, how they approach sharing engagements on social media, and what they stock in their stores and online.
News
MET/Nuna is to manage the closure and rehabilitation of Snap Lake Mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories
De Beers Group has signed a contract with MET/Nuna, an indigenous community-led joint venture to manage the closure, demolition, and rehabilitation of the Snap Lake Mine site in Canada’s Northwest Territories (NWT).
Today
Indian state Andhra Pradesh to launch hunt for diamonds
The South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh (AP) is now set to launch a massive search for gemstones. The move comes after a preliminary survey by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) hinted at the presence of diamonds, according to a report...
Today
Chaumet introduces new diamond cut with 88 facets
Jewelry brand Chaumet, whose history dates back to the 18th century, has introduced a new diamond cut - the "Empress Cut" with 88-facets, Vogue magazine reported.
Yesterday
Smolensk’s Kristall is in the process of large-scale re-equipment
Kristall, Russia’s major diamond manufacturer, has begun to master new equipment for cutting and marking diamonds, gtrksmolensk.ru reported. “The Smolensk diamond manufacturing plant continues large-scale re-equipment.
Yesterday
World Gold Council’s 10-year programme – ‘Gold 24/7’
The World Gold Council’s 10-year programme called Gold 24/7 will make gold accessible to everyone, all the time and in any form. The programme will also try to solve gold supply integrity and create completely fungible markets, said David Tait, CEO-World...
Yesterday