AGD DIAMONDS JSC celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021. By the anniversary date, the company has won the status of one of the best enterprises in Russia in the field of environmental responsibility and in the field of occupational safety and has successfully implemented innovative projects in the field of extractive technologies.

According to the Internet portal vnedra.ru, in the field of diamond production, AGD DIAMONDS JSC has had several fundamental events. The first of them was the introduction of new technology for processing a kimberlite pipe by a milling combine.

The second important event in the field of innovative technologies was the introduction of the XRT separator at the enrichment plant. XRT technology makes it possible to more accurately identify the presence of a diamond in the material flow and extract it with minimal capital costs.

In addition, the company plans to modernize the radar separators produced in 2012. So, in 2022, it is planned to install four units of newly upgraded radar separators at the processing plant of the GOK named after V. Grib.

In addition to mining and extraction, one of the strategic objectives of AGD DIAMONDS JSC is to replenish the mineral resource base. Today, the company is the owner of four licenses for the use of subsurface resources for the purpose of geological exploration, including the search and evaluation of mineral deposits (diamonds) in the Round, Razlomny, Yuzhno-Verkhotinsky and Peat subsurface areas in the Primorsky and Mezen districts of the Arkhangelsk region.

The total area of the search sites is 727 sq. km. - the same area is occupied by the city-state of Singapore.

One of the priorities of AGD DIAMONDS JSC remains the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies. A great achievement in this direction is the completion of the project for the construction and operation of the only quarry and dump water treatment facilities in Russia for open-pit diamond mining based on the use of a mechanical method with physico-chemical processes of coagulation, flocculation and adsorption.

In 2022, the objects of biotechnical measures, according to the plan of biotechnical works for 2021-2023, will be objects of the animal world, in particular moose. The environmental policy of AGD DIAMONDS JSC allows us to maintain the biodiversity of both common and rare animal species, which meets the principles of sustainable nature management and allows us to preserve the fragile ecosystem of the Far North in the area of diamond deposit development.

Ensuring the health of employees and the safety of technological processes consistently remains a priority task of AGD DIAMONDS JSC. The company has a well-established occupational safety management system, implements advanced technologies aimed at improving the safety of technological processes and improving working conditions, implements measures aimed at preserving the health of workers.



