News
Botswana, De Beers extend sales agreement – again
Botswana and De Beers have extended the current sales contract by another year due to logistical challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today
Christie’s Paris Joaillerie sale achieved €10,496,750 million / $11,786,754 million
The sale which took place online from 30 November to 14 December, achieved a total of €10,496,750 million / $11,786,754 million selling 86% by lot, more than doubling its pre-sale estimate.
Today
Diamond Fields appoints new chief executive
TSX Venture Exchange listed Diamond Fields Resources has appointed John McGloin as its director and chief executive effective January 1, 2022. “We are delighted to have John as the new [chief executive…]. John is highly respected in the industry and...
17 december 2021
Petra earns $128.3mln from third tender of fiscal year 2022
Petra Diamonds sold 885,136 carats at its third tender of the fiscal year 2022 for a total of US$128.3 million. The Aim-listed diamond company, which decided to release sales results post each of its tender cycles, sold 752,920 carats a year earlier...
17 december 2021
Lucapa to receive $13.6mln from Angola operations
ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond is expected to receive $13.6 million from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine operations, in Angola.
17 december 2021
AGD DIAMONDS JSC celebrates its 90th anniversary
According to the Internet portal vnedra.ru, in the field of diamond production, AGD DIAMONDS JSC has had several fundamental events. The first of them was the introduction of new technology for processing a kimberlite pipe by a milling combine.
The second important event in the field of innovative technologies was the introduction of the XRT separator at the enrichment plant. XRT technology makes it possible to more accurately identify the presence of a diamond in the material flow and extract it with minimal capital costs.
In addition, the company plans to modernize the radar separators produced in 2012. So, in 2022, it is planned to install four units of newly upgraded radar separators at the processing plant of the GOK named after V. Grib.
In addition to mining and extraction, one of the strategic objectives of AGD DIAMONDS JSC is to replenish the mineral resource base. Today, the company is the owner of four licenses for the use of subsurface resources for the purpose of geological exploration, including the search and evaluation of mineral deposits (diamonds) in the Round, Razlomny, Yuzhno-Verkhotinsky and Peat subsurface areas in the Primorsky and Mezen districts of the Arkhangelsk region.
The total area of the search sites is 727 sq. km. - the same area is occupied by the city-state of Singapore.
One of the priorities of AGD DIAMONDS JSC remains the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies. A great achievement in this direction is the completion of the project for the construction and operation of the only quarry and dump water treatment facilities in Russia for open-pit diamond mining based on the use of a mechanical method with physico-chemical processes of coagulation, flocculation and adsorption.
In 2022, the objects of biotechnical measures, according to the plan of biotechnical works for 2021-2023, will be objects of the animal world, in particular moose. The environmental policy of AGD DIAMONDS JSC allows us to maintain the biodiversity of both common and rare animal species, which meets the principles of sustainable nature management and allows us to preserve the fragile ecosystem of the Far North in the area of diamond deposit development.
Ensuring the health of employees and the safety of technological processes consistently remains a priority task of AGD DIAMONDS JSC. The company has a well-established occupational safety management system, implements advanced technologies aimed at improving the safety of technological processes and improving working conditions, implements measures aimed at preserving the health of workers.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished