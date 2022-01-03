Leading mining companies commit to contract transparency

(miningweekly.com) - Members of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) on Thursday announced their commitment to disclose all mineral development contracts from the start of January this year, wherever they operate, marking a significant step by about a third of the global mining and metals industry to strengthen mineral resource governance. This new commitment requires members to disclose contracts they have committed to, what taxes they must pay and when payments are due. Members are also encouraged to disclose mineral development contracts granted or entered into before that date, ICMM stated.
Sigep and Vicenzaoro January postponed to March 2022
Sigep - The Dolce World Expo and Vicenzaoro January - The Jewellery Boutique Show, IEG - Italian Exhibition Group events, both scheduled for January, have been postponed to 12th – 16th March and 17th – 21st March 2022 respectively.
03 january 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds provides additional detail on proposed new financing arrangement
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced further details regarding its proposed financing arrangement involving its largest shareholder, Mr. Dermot Desmond.
03 january 2022
Former Vice President of ALROSA has been appointed Director of the Federal Cadastral Chamber of Rosreestr
Vladislav Zhdanov, professor at the Higher School of Economics and former Vice President of ALROSA (2015-2018), has been appointed Director of the Federal Cadastral Chamber within Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and...
03 january 2022
Synthesis Technology will double synthetic diamond production this year
Synthesis Technology seated in the Moglino special economic zone of Russia’s Pskov Province and being one of the two diamond growing enterprises in the Russian Federation, will double its production capacity in 2022. This will be achieved through a loan...
03 january 2022
GJEPC’s ‘IIJS SIGNATURE 2022’ show is postponed
Owing to the prevailing pandemic scenario in India, the ‘IIJS Signature Show’, which was scheduled from January 6- 9, 2022 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai has been postponed, says a press release from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council...
03 january 2022